Jan 12 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac prices new $3 billion three-year reference notes security

* Priced its new 1.5 pct three-year usd reference notes security due on Jan. 17, 2020

* Issue was priced at 99.892 to yield 1.537 pct, 9.5 basis points more than yield on three-year U.S. Treasury notes