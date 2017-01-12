Jan 12 Stentys SA :

* 2016 annual revenues up 20 pct at 7.3 million euros ($7.78 million)

* Over Q4 2016, Stentys recorded revenues of almost 2.0 million euros, an increase of +5 pct compared with Q4 2015

* At December 31, 2016, Stentys had a cash position of 17 million euros versus 10.7 million euros at December 31, 2015

* In 2017, our ambition will be to accelerate our growth - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9383 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)