BRIEF-Clearford Water Systems says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board
Jan 12 Cummins Inc :
* Cummins Inc does not use defeat devices and is committed to meeting emissions standards
* Does not supply engines for FCA vehicles that are discussed in EPA's notice of violation issued on Jan. 12, nor was Cummins named Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board
May 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.