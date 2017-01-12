Jan 12 Nordstrom Inc :

* Nordstrom to close store at Mainplace Mall in Santa Ana, California

* Closure impacts about 195 non-seasonal employees

* Opened in 1987, store will serve customers through Friday, March 17, 2017

