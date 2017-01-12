BRIEF-Clearford Water Systems says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board
Jan 12 Nordstrom Inc :
* Nordstrom to close store at Mainplace Mall in Santa Ana, California
* Closure impacts about 195 non-seasonal employees
* Opened in 1987, store will serve customers through Friday, March 17, 2017
* Mainplace Mall Store will serve customers through Friday, March 17, 2017
* Employees who do not have role at another store and remain until last scheduled shift will receive a separation plan
May 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.