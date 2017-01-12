BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :
* Zimmer biomet announces resolution with DOJ and SEC regarding previously disclosed legacy Biomet FCPA matters
* As part of new settlement, company has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with DOJ with a term of three years
* As result of resolution, co to pay fines, penalties, disgorgement, interest to DOJ, SEC in amount of approximately $30.5 million
* Amounts to be paid in fines were previously recorded in company's financial statements and will not impact its 2017 outlook
* As part of settlement, also agreed to oversight by independent compliance monitor, which will focus on company's legacy Biomet operations
* JERDS Luxembourg holding S.àr.l., parent co of Biomet 3i Mexico SA de CV, unit of Biomet entered into a plea agreement with DOJ
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.