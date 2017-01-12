Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 WPX Energy Inc :
* WPX increases Delaware basin inventory with bolt-on acquisition
* WPX Energy Inc - WPX expects acquisition to be immediately accretive
* WPX Energy Inc says plans to close $775 million cash transaction in approximately 60 days
* Wpx energy -agreed to acquire assets that would increase its permian operations to more than 120,000 net acres
* Wpx energy inc - on a pro forma basis, WPX is now targeting 30 percent oil growth and 25 percent overall production growth in 2017
* Wpx energy -plans to close $775 million cash transaction in approximately 60 days using a combination of proceeds from an equity issuance and cash on hand
* Wpx energy inc says also is reaffirming its full-year 2016 production guidance
* Wpx energy inc says additionally, wpx's 2017 guidance remains unchanged prior to pro forma impact of bolt-on acquisition
* Wpx energy - deal includes about 6,500 boe/d of existing production from 23 producing wells, two drilled but uncompleted horizontal laterals
* Wpx energy-on a pro forma basis, targeting net debt/ebitdax ratio at lower end of previously announced range of 2.0x to 2.5x by year-end 2018
* Wpx energy inc - fourth-quarter 2016 oil production is expected to exceed company's 42-44 mbbl/d range
* Wpx energy-deal includes 18,100 net acres in reeves, loving, ward,winkler counties in texas,920 gross undeveloped locations in geologic sweet spot of delaware basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.