* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon to create more than 100,000 new, full-time, full-benefit jobs across the U.S. Over the next 18 months
* Plans to grow its full-time U.S.-based workforce from 180,000 in 2016 to over 280,000 by mid-2018
* Company pledged to hire and train an additional 25,000 veterans and military spouses over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board