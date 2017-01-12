BRIEF-LSR Group buys new project in Moscow
* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN MOSCOW OF 4.23 HECTARES
Jan 12 BlackRock Inc
* BlackRock says on municipal bonds "we are cautiously optimistic given policy overhang; would buy on weakness." - monthly report on municipal market
* BlackRock says municipal bond pricing remains relatively compelling versus. Treasuries - monthly report on municipal market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN MOSCOW OF 4.23 HECTARES
* Units confirmed acceptance of a facility letter issued by a bank