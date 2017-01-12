Jan 12 Dominion Resources Inc

* Dominion Resources says entered underwriting agreement for sale of $400 million aggregate principal amount of co's 2017 series a 1.875% senior notes due 2019

* Dominion Resources says entered underwriting agreement for sale of $400 million aggregate principal amount of co's 2017 series b 2.75% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: