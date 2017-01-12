BRIEF-LSR Group buys new project in Moscow
* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN MOSCOW OF 4.23 HECTARES
Jan 12 Dominion Resources Inc
* Dominion Resources says entered underwriting agreement for sale of $400 million aggregate principal amount of co's 2017 series a 1.875% senior notes due 2019
* Dominion Resources says entered underwriting agreement for sale of $400 million aggregate principal amount of co's 2017 series b 2.75% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Units confirmed acceptance of a facility letter issued by a bank