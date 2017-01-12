BRIEF-Clearford Water Systems says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board
Jan 12 US Geothermal Inc
* US Geothermal Inc says Effective Jan 9 company,Dennis Gilles, co's CEO entered amendment to Gilles' employment agreement-sec filing
* US Geothermal Inc - amendment extends current term of CEO by three months, such that current term of agreement now ends on July 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board
May 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.