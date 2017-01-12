BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
WSI Industries Inc
* On January 9, 2017, WSI Industries, Inc amended its term loan agreement with its bank - SEC filing
* Amendment modified certain restrictive covenants,cancelled revolving loan agreement dated August 26, 2016 Source text : [bit.ly/2jHYGEh] Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board