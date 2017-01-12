BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Gartner Inc
* Says worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.5 trillion in 2017, a 2.7 percent increase from 2016
* Says worldwide devices spending is projected to remain flat in 2017 at $589 billion
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board