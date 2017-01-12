BRIEF-Build king updates on specific performance obligation imposed on Wai Kee
* Units confirmed acceptance of a facility letter issued by a bank
Jan 12 (Reuters) -
* OncoImmune Inc - today announced that is has closed on a $15.0 million series a round of fundraising led by 3E Bioventures Capital Source text for Eikon:
* Units confirmed acceptance of a facility letter issued by a bank
LONDON, May 29 A group representing Royal Bank of Scotland investors has accepted an out-of-court deal to settle a lawsuit that was set to call disgraced former CEO Fred Goodwin to account over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call in 2008.