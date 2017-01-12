BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 U.S. Appeals Court rules for Eli Lilly and against Teva Pharmaceutical in Alimta patent case -- court ruling
* U.S. Court of appeals for the federal circuit upholds lower court finding that teva was liable for inducing infringement by doctors Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board