Jan 12 TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc :

* Upsizing and pricing of 400 million stg senior notes

* Has priced its offering of 400 million stg senior notes due 2022 with a coupon of 5.375 pct

* Offering was multiple times over-subscribed, leading to an upsizing from previously announced 300 million stg aggregate principal amount

* Offering is expected to close on Jan. 17, 2017 upon satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions

* Proceeds of offering will be used to repay certain existing facilities and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with offering