Jan 12 IQ Power Licensing AG :

* H1 net revenue was more than double previous period, 344,000 Swiss francs ($341,236) (H1 2015: 115,000 Swiss francs)

* H1 results for income after tax improved, with a loss of 1.047 million francs versus a loss after tax was 1.377 million francs in H1 2015