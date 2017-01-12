BRIEF-Perfect Shape Beauty Technology expects net profit for year ended 31 March 2017 to decline
* Group's net profit for year ended 31 March 2017 is expected to decline approximately 30 pct to 40 pct
Jan 12 Volvo Ab
* Volvo CE announces headquarters move from Brussels, Belgium to Gothenburg, Sweden
* Says relocation will facilitate closer cooperation with the Group's other business areas and allow for better usage of competence and resources of the whole Group
* The Volvo CE headquarters will be operational in Gothenburg in the third quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Group's net profit for year ended 31 March 2017 is expected to decline approximately 30 pct to 40 pct
* Fy net loss hk$92.614 million versus loss of hk$181.796 million