BRIEF-Clearford Water Systems says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board
Jan 12 Birks Group Inc
* Birks Group reports 11% increase in holiday season comparable store sales
* Birks Group Inc says comparable store sales in U.S. increased by 16% in the holiday season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board
May 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.