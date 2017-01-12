CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil, commodities prices drop
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
Jan 12 Moody's:
* Moody's says Mexican corporates face increasing risks as growth slows and interest rates rise
* Changes to NAFTA would likely hurt Mexican exporters, remittances from immigrants to Mexico may also decline under the new US administration
* Lower economic growth,weaker currency,uncertain trade relationship with U.S. are some challenges that lie ahead for Mexican corporates in 2017
* Mexican consumer-oriented companies would be better positioned to withstand reduced consumption at home, foreign exchange volatility
* Oil, gas, some consumer companies are among those that will feel the impact of volatile exchange rate against dollar
* Mexican lodging companies such as Playa Resorts Holding B.V. should benefit as the weak peso attracts more tourists to Mexico
* Says prospect of higher interest rates, leading to higher mortgage costs & weaker demand for housing, represents risk to Mexican homebuilders Source text: (bit.ly/2jbFk9O)
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
ABIDJAN, May 29 Ivory Coast, Africa's fastest growing economy last year, will issue a $1 billion Eurobond next month, Finance Minister Adama Kone told Reuters on Monday.