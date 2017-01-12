BRIEF-Tibet Water Resources says Wang Dong has been appointed as executive director
Wang Dong and Han Linyou have been appointed as executive directors with effect from 29 May 2017
Jan 12 Geox SpA :
Appoints Gregorio Borgo CEO of the company with effect from January 12, 2017
Says recommended a dividend of INR 0.20 per share