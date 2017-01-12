Jan 12 Technicolor SA :

* Group will achieve an adjusted EBITDA of approximately 565 million euros ($602.12 million) in 2016

* Has therefore achieved 2016 adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 30 pct compared to 2015 on a pro forma basis, excluding MPEG LA contribution

* Technicolor will generate a free cash flow above 240 million euros in 2016, in line with its objective

* At end December 2016, Technicolor had a net debt of approximately 705 million euros, cash balance of approximately 370 million euros