BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 12 Innophos Holdings Inc :
* Innophos secures long-term viability of geismar phosphoric acid facility
* Innophos holdings inc - innophos will pursue implementation of "deep well injection", a customary process approved by government parties
* Says estimates that capital expenditure for deep well injection system will be $16 million
* Innophos -settlement with epa and louisiana department of environmental quality to address concerns regarding a small number of manufacturing processes at ppa facility
* Innophos holdings -majority of cost is expected to take effect in 2017,with about $2 million of preliminary engineering, equipment investments completed in 2016
* Innophos holdings-settlement confirms several voluntary improvements previously made to geismar facility to address environmental concerns
* Innophos holdings inc - innophos has agreed to a penalty in amount of $1.4 million, which was previously fully accrued by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.