Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. announces hedging of 650 bbl/d of oil
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd says entered into an additional hedge to fix WTI price of oil on 650 barrels per day of oil production
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd says additional hedge to fix WTI price of oil on 650 barrels per day of oil production for the period February to December 2017
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd says hedge to fix WTI price of oil on 650 barrels per day of oil production at an average of $71.50 in canadian dollars
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.