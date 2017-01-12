Jan 12 Skyline Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Qtrly net sales from continuing operations of $64.2mln, an increase of 9.4 percent

* Skyline - "Q2 and year to date results were negatively impacted by higher than expected startup costs and general inefficiencies in our new facility"