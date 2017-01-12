Jan 12 Pandora Media Inc

* Pandora Media - Estimates to incur about $5 million to $7 million of cash expenditures, substantially all of which are related to employee severance and benefits costs

* Pandora Media Inc- Total reduction in force costs are estimated at $4.0 million to $6.0 million- SEC filing

* Pandora Media Inc - Expects to recognize most of the pre-tax reduction in force charges in Q1 of 2017 - SEC filing