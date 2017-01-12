Jan 12 Tesoro Corp

* Tesoro Corp says on January 11, 2017, company re-filed its Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification with FTC and DOJ in relation to plan of merger with western refining

* Tesoro Corp - New waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act will expire on February 10, 2017, unless DOJ or FTC grants early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period