Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Tesoro Corp
* Tesoro Corp says on January 11, 2017, company re-filed its Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification with FTC and DOJ in relation to plan of merger with western refining
* Tesoro Corp - New waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act will expire on February 10, 2017, unless DOJ or FTC grants early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period Source: (bit.ly/2jBsbnd) Further company coverage:
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.