Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 TimkenSteel Corp
* TimkenSteel adopts mark-to-market reporting of pension and OPEB plans
* TimkenSteel says net impact of change to adopt pension and OPEB plans estimated to decrease 2016 operating results by about $25 mln to $35 mln
* TimkenSteel says majority of net impact from the new adoption will be recognized in fourth-quarter with remainder during first nine months of 2016
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.