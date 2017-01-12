Jan 12 TimkenSteel Corp

* TimkenSteel adopts mark-to-market reporting of pension and OPEB plans

* TimkenSteel says net impact of change to adopt pension and OPEB plans estimated to decrease 2016 operating results by about $25 mln to $35 mln

* TimkenSteel says majority of net impact from the new adoption will be recognized in fourth-quarter with remainder during first nine months of 2016