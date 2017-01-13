Jan 13 Cadila Healthcare Ltd :

* Says Zydus announces settlement with Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc. on Qudexy XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules

* Says Upsher Smith grants Zydus license to market Zydus' generic version of Qudexy XR from March 19, 2020

* Says other terms of settlement not disclosed