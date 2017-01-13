BRIEF-Shareholder plans to sell 1.8 million of PBKM shares
May 30 POLSKI BANK KOMOREK MACIERZYSTYCH SA (PBKM):
Jan 13 Primary Health Care Ltd
* Resignation of managing director & chief executive officer-pry.ax
* Has accepted resignation of Peter Gregg, its managing director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TO PURCHASE BRAND NEW LABORATORY LOCATED IN LYON BIOPOLE-TECHSUD WITH OPERATION BEGINNING IN EARLY 2018 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qCrIUO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)