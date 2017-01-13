Jan 13 Sirtex Medical Ltd :

* Investigation of concerns around ceo share trading-srx.ax

* Board has terminated Wong's employment with sirtex, with immediate effect

* Nigel Lange has been appointed as Acting CEO

* Appointment of Anthony Dixon as incoming chief executive officer, emea with immediate effect

* Refers to an investigation into trading of shares in sirtex in october 2016 by chief executive officer Gilman Wong

* "investigation has been completed, and a report from Watson Mangioni has been provided to, and considered by, board"

