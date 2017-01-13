UPDATE 2-Conagra sells Wesson oil brand to J. M. Smucker
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
Jan 13 Simris Alg AB :
* Has recruited Jonas Regnér as CEO
* ceo change is planned to be implemented in April
* Fredrika Gullfot is proposed to take over the role of Chairman of the board at annual general meeting May 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 38,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 184,000 YEAR AGO