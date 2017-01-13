Jan 13 Sberbank :
* FY 2016 net profit to Russian Accounting standards RAS
(excluding the effect of subsequent events) of 517 billion
roubles ($8.72 billion)versus 218.39 billion roubles year ago
(including subsequent events)
* FY 2016 net interest income to RAS (excluding events after
accounting date) of 1.12 trillion roubles, up 41.5 pct
(including subsequent events)
* FY 2016 total provision charges of 257 billion roubles
(excluding the effect of subsequent events), down 36.0 pct
(including subsequent events)
Source text: bit.ly/2iOaD7a
($1 = 59.2900 roubles)
