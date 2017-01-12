BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 Two Harbors Investment Corp -
* Adjusting for items, estimate that book value per share at December 31, 2016 will be in range of $9.73 to $9.83
* During Q4 of 2016, market volatility resulted in higher interest rates and wider mortgage spreads
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share