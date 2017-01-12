Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Ryerson Holding Corp :
* Ryerson Holding Corp - anticipates seasonally lower revenue for Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016 due to fewer shipping days
* Ryerson Holding Corp - expects q4 2016 net loss attributable to ryerson holding corporation in range of $14 million to $11 million
* Ryerson Holding Corp adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO is expected to be in range of $33 million to $36 million for q4 of 2016
* Ryerson Holding Corp - "current supply side conditions are favorable when viewed against year ago period"
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2jBnppJ) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.