* Ryerson Holding Corp - anticipates seasonally lower revenue for Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016 due to fewer shipping days

* Ryerson Holding Corp - expects q4 2016 net loss attributable to ryerson holding corporation in range of $14 million to $11 million

* Ryerson Holding Corp adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO is expected to be in range of $33 million to $36 million for q4 of 2016

* Ryerson Holding Corp - "current supply side conditions are favorable when viewed against year ago period"

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S