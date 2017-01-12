Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Merck Kgaa
* Merck KGAA - Merck KGAA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Palantir launch new healthcare acceleration partnership
* Merck KGAA - financial details were not disclosed
* Merck KGAA - initially Merck KGAA, Darmstadt, Germany, will apply Palantir's technology to cancer treatment and patient services
* Merck KGAA - ultimately Merck KGAA, Darmstadt, Germany, plans to deploy Palantir's technology across all three of company's business sectors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.