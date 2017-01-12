Jan 12 Merck Kgaa

* Merck KGAA - Merck KGAA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Palantir launch new healthcare acceleration partnership

* Merck KGAA - financial details were not disclosed

* Merck KGAA - initially Merck KGAA, Darmstadt, Germany, will apply Palantir's technology to cancer treatment and patient services

* Merck KGAA - ultimately Merck KGAA, Darmstadt, Germany, plans to deploy Palantir's technology across all three of company's business sectors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: