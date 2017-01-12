BRIEF-Syndicate Bank approves to raise equity capital up to 35 bln rupees
* Says approved to raise equity capital up to inr 35 billion via QIP/rights issue/preferential allotment
Jan 13 Beijing Capital Land Ltd
* issuer, company and IFC have entered into keepwell deed with trustee for benefit of instruments guaranteed by IFC.
* issuer may offer and issue instruments in series of amount of up to us$1 billion to professional and institutional investors
* issuer is Central Plaza Development
* On or about 12 January 2017, company entered into a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking with trustee
* On or about 12 January 2017, company entered into a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking with trustee

* Company agrees to purchase certain onshore equity interests upon receiving a written purchase notice from trustee
* S$175m 2.5% CBS Due 2017-cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion