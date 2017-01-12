BRIEF-Nixu signs agreement for EUR 8.5 million loan
LOAN AGREEMENT FOR 5-6 YEARS
Jan 13 Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd
* On 9 January 2017 vendors and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement
* application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 13 january 2017.
* deal for total cash consideration of hk$521.8mln, being approximately hk$2.66 per share
* vendors to sell aggregate of 196.2 million shares, representing approximately 61.39% of entire issued share capital of co
offeror is HNA Ecotech Pioneer Acquisition
* For Q4, group reported a loss before income tax of US$36,000 compared to profit before income tax of US$3.3 million year-ago