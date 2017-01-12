BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 12 US Foods Holding Corp
* US Foods Holding Corp - on January 12, 2017, co announced that Fareed Khan, CFO, will resign his position effective February 6, 2017 - SEC filing
* US Foods Holding - Co and Locascio are currently negotiating compensatory arrangements pursuant to which Locascio will serve as CFO of company
* Dirk Locascio has been named, effective February 6, 2017, to be co's chief financial officer Source: (bit.ly/2j5LqGm) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.