Jan 13 Surfstitch Group Ltd

* Cessation of contractual relationship with streamline retail pty limited

* Lawyers for streamline have indicated that streamline asserts certain rights and obligations relating to prior contractual relationship between parties

* Rights and obligations, including ownership and control of certain intellectual property rights, are disputed

* Disputed rights have not, as yet, been clearly identified by streamline and no specification has been provided as to ownership or extent of disputed rights

* Possible scope and impact of dispute upon company are currently unclear Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: