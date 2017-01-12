Jan 12 HomeStreet Inc :
* HomeStreet announces preliminary year-end and fourth
quarter 2016 results and proposed settlement of securities and
exchange commission investigation
* HomeStreet Inc - expects full year earnings for 2016 to be
between $57.6 million and $58.2 million
* HomeStreet Inc - q4 results were significantly affected by
market changes adversely impacting our mortgage banking business
* HomeStreet Inc says commercial and consumer banking
segment net income for 2016 is expected to be approximately
$30.8 million
* HomeStreet- Unexpected, sustained increase in interest
rates resulted in asymmetrical changes in valuation between
hedging derivatives, servicing valuations
* Sees full year earnings per share between $2.34 and $2.36
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: