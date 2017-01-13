BRIEF-Atm Q1 net profit jumps to 10.8 million zlotys
* Q1 net profit 10.8 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 13 E For L Aim Pcl
* clarification on allegations of late payment
* allegations per announcement seems to discredit and creditability of EFORL
* confirms that EFORL has never made any default payment with other creditors
* Eforl has been notified by Solaris that Solaris is unable to proceed our repayment to redeem BE
* ccording to Solaris Asset Management , co is unable to make repayment of bill of exchange (be) of 200 million baht on 12 Jan/maturity date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.