BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY revenue falls to 458.8 million euros
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA:
Jan 13 Mitchells & Butlers Plc :
* First quarter trading update
* Trading statement covering 15 weeks ended 7 January 2017.
* Trading over festive period was particularly strong across all brands, with like-for-like sales growth of 4.7 pct for four weeks to 7 January 2017.
* Total sales have increased by 2.3 pct in year-to-date.
* As previously advised, increased cost pressure is expected to lead to margins being lower than last year.
* We have opened 1 new site and completed 69 conversions and remodels in financial year to date
* We expect to complete around 300 remodels and conversions in full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.