Jan 13 Mitchells & Butlers Plc :

* First quarter trading update

* Trading statement covering 15 weeks ended 7 January 2017.

* Trading over festive period was particularly strong across all brands, with like-for-like sales growth of 4.7 pct for four weeks to 7 January 2017.

* Total sales have increased by 2.3 pct in year-to-date.

* As previously advised, increased cost pressure is expected to lead to margins being lower than last year.

* We have opened 1 new site and completed 69 conversions and remodels in financial year to date

