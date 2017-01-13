Jan 13 Colcom Holdings Ltd :

* Says resignation of John Koumides as a Non - Executive Director and Chairman effective Dec. 31, 2016

* Says appointment of David Long as the new Independent Non - Executive Chairman effective Dec. 31, 2016

* Appointment of Mandy Mutiro as Colcom Group Finance Director and Executive Director

