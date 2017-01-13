Jan 13 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd

* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd - dec quarter net profit 556.6 million rupees

* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd - dec quarter total income 10.21 billion rupees

* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd - net loss in dec quarter last year was 194.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.17 billion rupees