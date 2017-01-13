BRIEF-India's Mohit Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 7.3 million rupees versus profit 11.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 13 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd
* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd - dec quarter net profit 556.6 million rupees
* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd - dec quarter total income 10.21 billion rupees
* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd - net loss in dec quarter last year was 194.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.17 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2ijtif2) Further company coverage:
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 224.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 3.01 billion rupees