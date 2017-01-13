Indivior seeks FDA approval for drug to treat opioid abuse
May 30 British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
Jan 13 Asiamedic Ltd :
* Responds to SGX-ST query on unsual trading activity
* Company is reviewing several capital expenditure plans including possible relocation of clinics and upgrading of medical equipment
* Company has received expressions of interest regarding a potential commercial opportunity
* No definitive agreement has been entered into
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator