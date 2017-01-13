ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 13 Sical Logistics Ltd
* Sical Logistics Ltd says letter of award for excavation of overburden at northern coal fields, Madhya Pradesh
* Sical Logistics -contract has to be performed over a period of 4 years at a value of INR 3.05 billion. Source text - (bit.ly/2j7jUbp) Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)