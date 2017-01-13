ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 13 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
* Says approved the appointment of Pratik Pota as chief executive officer designate, who will join the company by end february 2017.
* Says Pota will succeed Ajay Kaul as CEO Source text: bit.ly/2jqkVve Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)