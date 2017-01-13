Jan 13 Siemens Ltd

* Says wins combined order worth Rs. 319 crore from diesel locomotive works

* Says was also awarded orders worth 1.66 billion rupees for supply of propulsion sets for freight locomotives

* Was also awarded orders worth INR 550 million for supply of propulsion sets for passenger locomotives.

* Says won an order worth approximately 980 mln rupees from diesel locomotive works