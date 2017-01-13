BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd will execute legal merger
* LEGAL MERGER NOTARIAL DEED WILL BE EXECUTED BEFORE OPENING OF MARKETS ON 31 MAY 2017
Jan 13 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd :
* Disposal of shares in Industrial Bank Co
* Net proceeds arising from disposal amounted to rmb50.50 million
* During month of december 2016, company disposed of an aggregate of 3 million A shares of Industrial Bank Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LEGAL MERGER NOTARIAL DEED WILL BE EXECUTED BEFORE OPENING OF MARKETS ON 31 MAY 2017
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA: