BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd will execute legal merger
* LEGAL MERGER NOTARIAL DEED WILL BE EXECUTED BEFORE OPENING OF MARKETS ON 31 MAY 2017
Jan 13 Regent Pacific Group :
* Disposal of shares in Condor Gold Plc
* Deal for aggregate amount of cash consideration of approximately GBP 2.1 million
* Condor disposal has provided company with total gross proceeds (before expenses) of approximately GBP 2.07 million
* During period from 6 to 12 January 2017, it disposed of an aggregate of 4 million Condor shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA: